Guy Fieri gives police officers free pizza: ‘much appreciated’

Guy Fieri surprised the Ocala Police Department with free pizzas. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Food Network star Guy Fieri surprised officers at a Florida police department this week with some free food.

The Ocala Police Department said Fieri recently stopped by to deliver pizzas to its hard-working staff.

Ocala police shared photos of their encounter with the TV star and chef to start the holiday week.

“The pizza donation was much appreciated. Thank you, Mr. Fieri for your thoughtfulness and generosity,” Ocala police posted on social media.

Officers said Fieri donated 10 pizzas overnight to the department.

Guy Fieri of Food Network fame is known for his adventurous spirit in the kitchen as well as his generous heart. Over...

Posted by Ocala Police Department on Monday, December 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big winter system arriving Thursday
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Prosecutor charges Polk County man following house fire, shots fired at law enforcement
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies overhead as part of a flyover from nearby Whiteman Air Force...
Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Watch, Wind Chill Watch issued for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump’s tax returns being discussed by congressional panel
The Argentine soccer team shows off their World Cup trophy from a bus as they are welcomed home...
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
Federal judge sentences woman in Ozarks catalytic converter theft ring