How to handle hypothermia

Freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. Factors that can increase your risk for hypothermia include age, medications or existing medical conditions. It can come on within minutes and, in some cases, it can be deadly.

Hypothermia can set in in the time it takes you to walk your dog, shovel your driveway or wait at a bus stop. The National Weather Service recommends monitoring yourself and others for the signs of hypothermia.

Signs of hypothermia
If you recognize these symptoms, you should get inside and try to warm up.

If you can, take your temperature. If it is below 95°f call 911 or get to a hospital for immediate medical treatment.

If you’re waiting on an ambulance, you can try to warm the body by covering up with blankets and drinking warm beverages, but not alcohol.

If you think there may be frostbite, do not rub the skin. It can cause damage to the affected area.

When hypothermia is not treated immediately, the body will start to shut down and can take on a whole host of other health issues like pneumonia or heart arrhythmias that can cause serious damage.

