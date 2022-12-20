Intruder was able to enter Uvalde school during safety audit

An intruder was able to enter a Uvalde school during a safety audit, the superintendent says. (Source: Uvalde CISD/YouTube/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a troubling report about school security in Uvalde, Texas.

An inspector posing as an intruder was able to gain access to a school cafeteria through a door that didn’t properly lock.

“The intruder, we watched him on camera come up and he checked, and you know, we checked and it was locked,” said Gary Patterson, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District interim superintendent, at a board meeting on Monday. “He could see that people were loading and unloading, but as he came up he checked. It was locked, but he also tugged it and it came open.”

It happened while authorities were conducting a safety audit of schools.

The audit was part of a government program implemented after 19 children and two teachers were killed in May when a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School and began firing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beware of Thursday and Friday
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s president visits combat zone; Putin rallies forces
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beware of Thursday and Friday
Snow and bitter cold coming Thursday
Hertz may have rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls, the federal...
US probing reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls