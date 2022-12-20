Kansas City prepares to be host city in next World Cup

“Their challenges in Qatar will be and are a lot different than what we will have,” said Kathy...
“Their challenges in Qatar will be and are a lot different than what we will have,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the KC Sports Commission.
By Greg Payne
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is now on for the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2026, in which Kansas City will be one of the 16 host cities.

“If you haven’t considered Kansas City as an international destination, that’s about to change,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the KC Sports Commission.

Nelson is one of many working tirelessly to get the city of fountains ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“When you think of it, going from 32 countries to 48 countries in 2026 across three countries, multiple cities, it will certainly be the biggest event in the history of the world,” said Nelson.

Part of the process of getting Kansas City ready involved Nelson and two others making the trip to Qatar for this year’s festivities.

“I was taken back by how many people from around the world travel to the World Cup and how the one sport of fútbol unites the world,” Nelson said.

Nelson experienced everything, from watching the matches from every perspective to going behind the scenes of the massive global tournament.

She said that helped her learn what Kansas City needs to do for 2026.

“You knew from the moment you stepped off of that plane where you were and what you were there for,” Nelson said. “I think that was something to bring back here is that, no matter what, our city needs to make sure the fans that are coming here know that the World Cup is happening here. And, how to move people around.”

Nelson said every host city, regardless of size, will face some challenges. For Kansas City, they include getting and working with possibly thousands of volunteers and improving transportation within the area.

“Their challenges in Qatar will be and are a lot different than what we will have,” Nelson said. “They built venues, stadiums from the ground up. They built hotels from the ground up. They extended their transportation system. Our challenges will be modifying the venues that are already in place.”

Nelson said those are challenges that they’ve already established plans for. She said they believe that, with a lot of hard work and all hands on deck, KCMO will be ready come 2026.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beware of Thursday and Friday
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Prosecutor charges Polk County man following house fire, shots fired at law enforcement
A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flies overhead as part of a flyover from nearby Whiteman Air Force...
Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet after emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri Gov. Parson announcing the next treasurer on Tuesday
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home.
Prosecutor charges Polk County man following house fire, shots fired at law enforcement
Boxing Day shopping, returns
Post-Christmas returns and sales
Snow and bitter cold will arrive Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Beware of Thursday and Friday