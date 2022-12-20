Matt Carpenter signs with Padres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Cardinal Matt Carpenter is now also a former Yankee.

After reviving his career with New York in 2022, Carpenter has reportedly signed a Major League deal with the San Diego Padres for 2023. Ken Rosenthal reports that Carpenter will earn $3.5 million on top of a $3 million signing bonus for the upcoming season. The deal includes a $5.5 million player option for 2024 with a number of financial escalators based on plate appearances.

If Carpenter reaches all contract incentives, the deal can be worth up to $21 million over two years. He earned $2 million in his contract with the Yankees last season.

Matt Carpenter contract breakdown with Padres, per source:



$3M signing bonus.



$3.5M in 2023



$5.5M player option for ‘24



$500K each for 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs in both ‘23 and ‘24



2024 base salary increases by $500K each at 300, 350, 400, 450, 500 and 550 PAs — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 20, 2022

Carpenter got a late start to his 2022 season after initially signing a Minor League deal with the Texas Rangers. After finding success with his off-season swing adjustments for a Rangers’ minor-league affiliate, Carpenter requested his release from Texas to pursue a big-league contract elsewhere.

New York scooped him up and Carpenter etched himself into Yankees lore with a ridiculous .305/.412/.727 batting line and 15 home runs in 154 plate appearances. Carpenter then suffered a broken foot in early August that forced him out of action through the remainder of the regular season. Though it came in only a partial season, Carpenter’s 1.138 OPS was by far the highest of his MLB career.

