Missouri Gov. Parson announcing the next treasurer on Tuesday

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer on Tuesday.

He will make the announcement live from the state capitol at 3 p.m. You can watch it live HERE.

The governor must replace treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. The Republican from Cassville won election for state auditor in November.

This is Governor Parson’s second appointment to a statewide office in the past month. Earlier, he appointed Andrew Bailey to the office of attorney general. Bailey will take over for Eric Schmitt, elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

