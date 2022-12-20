Missouri lawmakers consider sports gambling again for 2023 legislative session

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sports betting will return for debate in the 2023 Missouri Legislative Session.

Many lawmakers hope this is the year for Missouri. A bill pre-filed by State Senator Denny Hoskins would make sports betting legal in Missouri.

“When we look at other states, people like to bet on sports and whether that’s your hometown college team through state or the University of Missouri Columbia, or professional sports teams, like the Cardinals or the chiefs, or the Blues, even the Kansas City Current, Missouri’s new professional women’s sports soccer team. So people like to bet on sports. I just want to make sure that we’re doing it right,” said State Senator Hoskins.

Surrounding states, including Arkansas and Kansas, have already approved it.

