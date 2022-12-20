Post-Christmas returns and sales

By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - December 26th is well-known as boxing day; it’s a time when people head to the stores to return Christmas gifts but it’s also the first day of post-Christmas sales.

The reality is, this year, holiday giving is more expensive and people may opt to return items that they don’t need for money or for items they need or want more.  Every year billions of items are returned to retailers.

When you’re planning to make a return, you’ll want to check the store’s individual policies. Here is a list from DealNews of retailers’ return policies. To prepare your return, you’ll want to do the following before you head to the store.

- Check for a receipt

- Don’t open the gift or take the tags off if you think you’ll return it

- Return your item sooner rather than later

- If you have items like appliances or toys that you do want to keep, test them as soon as you can after your receive them so you can return them if they’re defective

If an item was purchased online, check the retailers website but sometimes, as in the case with Amazon or Walmart, there are stores you can return items to instead of mailing them back.

Starting December 26, many stores will reduce their Christmas items down to 50%, 60% or even 75% of their original prices. With inflation being a concern, some people may consider stocking up on Christmas décor or supplies for next year.

You’ll likely see deals on electronics, accessories like handbags, toys and cookware.

Online retailers like Amazon and Wayfair will also have deals that you won’t need to head to the store for.

In addition, you can get the most bang for your buck by using gift cards you received on Christmas for these discounted items.

if you want to keep the deals coming, some retailers offer coupons to use later based on how much you spend or points for purchases that you can redeem later for more savngs.

