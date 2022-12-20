SEE LIST: Springfield cold weather shelters need volunteers as cold snap nears

Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield are hosting an open house tonight...
Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Unity of Springfield are hosting an open house tonight to recruit volunteers for cold weather shelters(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A coalition of Springfield nonprofits and faith-based groups are working with the city to get people out of the dangerous conditions.

The group is expanding the number of cold-weather shelters for the homeless. While most current shelters are only open overnight, efforts are underway to keep them open 24 hours during the following week.

CLICK HERE for a list of shelters.

Organizers say they hope to add at least 75 to 100 volunteers. The volunteers will stay at the shelters overnight and help serve meals, deliver supplies, and transport pets. All volunteers will go through site-specific training, and shelter coordinators are always available via phone to answer questions.

• If you are ready for the next steps, please complete the CCWS Volunteer Interest Form. This form is a shared sign-up across all Crisis Cold Weather Shelter sites.

• For more information, call 417-888-2020 or email OAEH@cpozarks.org.

