Springfield Police give insight how to identify police pretenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -After an incident on December 9th, when Nathan Smith impersonated a police officer and assaulted a woman, Springfield Police say there are a few things you can do if you run into one of these police pretenders.

“If somebody knocks on your door, obviously they should be able to identify themselves readily as a police officer whether or not they’re in uniform,” said Lt. Steve Schwind with SPD. “Or if they’re in plain clothes, they will have credentials, a badge, or something to show you. If you still doubt that at that time, you can always call 911, and our dispatchers will confirm whether or not somebody is a legitimate police officer at your door.”

Schwind says you are always within your rights to call 911 if you believe an illegitimate police officer is trying to interact with you, whether at your door, at a gas station, or attempting to pull you over.

Lt. Schwind says if you believe a fake officer is attempting to pull you over, you should take steps to ensure your safety.

“First off, what I would suggest is orientate yourself know where you are, know what your location is if you have to call 911,” Said Lt. Schwind. “Look in your rearview mirror. Is it a vehicle that looks like a police officer’s vehicle? Does it look like something that an officer would actually drive? If you can, make it to a well-lit area or where there is a public or witnesses around.”

He added that it is a Class A misdemeanor and can erode the sacred trust the police have with civilians.

“If that bond is broken like if somebody’s just out here impersonating an officer for whatever reason, that just hurts the bond between us and the community,” said Lt Schwind.

