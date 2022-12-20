St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags.

Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.

According to court documents, Cooks sold an undercover police officer a series of fraudulent temporary motor vehicle tags and automobile insurance cards. During a court-approved search of Cooks’ home on Thursday, officials seized computer equipment, counterfeit temporary motor vehicle documents and counterfeit motor vehicle titles.

The federal charges against Cooks carry a penalty of up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

