This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house

This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house
This St. Charles woman has 600+ Santas in her house
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One Carol Schreiber is a Santa fan. A Santa super-fan. She doesn’t have a handful or a dozen ... but hundreds and hundreds of them.

It takes Schreiber three weeks to fill each floor with festive figures. “I’m not crazy,” she says. Like all things, it started with a single moment and a single Santa. What happened between the first Santa and number 640?

Watch the above video as Steve Harris tells us the details behind all the Santas.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday through Saturday and First Alert Weather Days due to snow, wind, and cold.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter blast coming on Thursday
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history
Egg prices have skyrocketed.
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
Marionville Fatal
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
A woman's body was found in a creek in Monett.
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Harrison plane crash
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
Harrison plane crash
Harrison Ark. plane crash
Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole had that reaction to 17 year-old Jacob Sayre being freed on...
Christian County Sheriff says setting teenager free on bond after murder arrest is “unusual”
Live, Life, Well: Cutting down Christmas conflict