U.S. Army pledges $91 million for new housing at Fort Leonard Wood

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says the U.S. Army committed $91 million for housing at Fort Leonard Wood.

The government will spend $41 million in 2023. Then spend another $50 million in 2024.

Senator Hawley was one of many senators pressing the U.S. Army to improve housing conditions at the post. The U.S. Army plans to replace aging homes at Fort Leonard Wood.

