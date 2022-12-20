Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis the season for people to fill churches for Christmas time services across the Ozarks.

But for one congregation an unwelcomed intruder violated their space.

“It’s definitely put us on high alert,” said Drew Gammill.

He says something wasn’t quite right when he arrived at First Baptist Church of Clever Sunday morning.

“I noticed a truck with the door open in the back just sitting there. Then this door right here was shattered,” explained Gammill.

Unsure if the person was still inside, he called the police immediately.

“We’ve realized that churches are sometimes not exempt from vandalism and crazy things happening,” he said.

Nearly 500 people fill these seats every Sunday. It’s why church officials say they take safety and security very seriously.

Gammill said, “We’ve got cameras in our building. Here’s one up here. That picks up motion and allows us the opportunity to go and review footage if something at the church happens.”

He says the congregation also has other resources in place to enhance safety.

“We’ve got a security team onsite that just takes care of any security issues. They try to handle that with extreme caution and keep everybody safe at church,” explained Gammill.

Gammill says his organization was lucky after Sunday’s incident.

“I’m not really sure what the motive was there. I’m not sure that we will ever know. But we are very thankful that nothing was stolen, nobody was hurt, and that we were still able to worship on Sunday morning,” he said.

Gammill says the person responsible is now behind bars.

“Honestly the guy who did this, in our opinion as a church, we need to be praying for this individual because he’s sinner just like everybody else,” he said.

