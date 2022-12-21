‘All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce’: 99-year-old pens letter to Santa

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Seattle's star quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City's standout tight end Travis Kelce are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears at least one senior citizen has the hots for Travis Kelce.

Martha, a 99-year-old resident at Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, wrote a letter to Santa asking for one thing: to have the Chiefs tight end visit her.

The West Central Missouri Community Action Agency stated residents at the retirement home were recently asked to write a note to Santa.

Martha’s read:

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce. If you could have him come to my door, I would put on fake eyelashes, lipstick and rouge. All I would do is stand there and bat my eyes at him. Santa, I hope you can make this happen.

Love,

Martha

Martha, age 99, is a resident at Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri. Residents there were recently asked to write a note to Santa – this is Martha’s letter. What do you think @Travis Kelce?

Posted by West Central Missouri Community Action Agency on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

No word if the Chiefs’ star tight end has seen the letter or responded. Here’s to Martha’s Christmas wish coming true!

ALSO READ: Kelce moves into fourth all-time on tight end receiving yards list

