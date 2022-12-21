Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.

The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has a 24-7 helpline available. That number is 1-800 272-3900.

