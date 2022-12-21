CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on forgery charge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christina Marie Allen, 51 Greene County fugitive (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a woman charged with forgery. 51-year-old Christina Marie Allen is wanted in Greene County. Court records show Allen has previously lived in Springfield. Investigators say she also has connections in the Marionville area.

Christina Marie Allen, 51 Charge: Forgery (Springfield Police Department)

Allen has hearts tattooed on her left forearm with the name, “Huddleston” and the number 69 tattooed on her left wrist. She also has a large scar down the front of her neck. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.