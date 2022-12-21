CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County on forgery charge
Police say Christina Marie Allen has lived in Springfield and has connections in Marionville.
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is a woman charged with forgery. 51-year-old Christina Marie Allen is wanted in Greene County. Court records show Allen has previously lived in Springfield. Investigators say she also has connections in the Marionville area.
Allen has hearts tattooed on her left forearm with the name, “Huddleston” and the number 69 tattooed on her left wrist. She also has a large scar down the front of her neck. If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.
