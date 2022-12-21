Don’t get left out in the cold! Things you need in your car emergency kit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are hitting the road to go home for the holidays, then there are a few things you need to have in your car to prepare for the cold weather.

It’s going to be cold! There are many things you need to have ready to go just in case you would be in an emergency situation. start gathering these things up now and put them in the car before you head out. Keep a blanket, extra clothes, water, and snacks with you. If you get stranded, it could be hours before you get help. Make sure you stay warm and hydrated. Keep things like kitty litter or ice melt salt to help create tracktion if you do get stuck in the snow. Its also good to have some deicer and and ice scraper. Also, keep any special items your family might need if you have a baby have extra diapers, wipes, and formula. Its also a good idea to have extra medications with you, including ibuprophin.

“One thing I like to remind everybody about is any medication that you may have,” said Deputy Director for the Greene County Emergency Management Office Darren White. “Now, you also take the chance if you keep that stored somewhere that it could expire. So definitely talk to your doctor about something like that. If that’s a priority for you.”

Here’s a full list of Items to have in your car emergency kit according to the National Weather Service.

Jumper cables: flares or reflective triangle are great extras

Flashlights: Replace the batteries before the winter season starts and pack some extras

First Aid Kit: Also check your purse of bag for essential medications

Baby, special needs gear: If you have a baby or family member with special needs, pack diapers and any special formula or food

Food: Stock non-perishable food such as canned food and a can opener, dry cereal and protein rich foods like nuts and energy bars

Water: Have at least 1 gallon of water per person a day for at least 3 days

Basic toolkit: Pliers, wrench, screwdriver

Pet supplies: Food and water

Radio: Battery or hand cranked

Cat litter or sand: For better tire traction

Shovel: To dig out snow

Ice scraper: Even if you usually park in a garage, have one in the car.

Clothes: Make sure you dress for the weather in warm clothes, gloves, hat, sturdy boots, jacket and an extra change of clothes for the cold

Warmers: Pack extra for body, hands, feet

Blankets or sleeping bags: If you get stranded in traffic on a lonely road, you’ll be glad to have it.

Charged Cell Phone : Keep a spare charger in your car as well

Fill up the tank: Make sure your car or vehicle has at least a half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded

One other tip, if you do get stuck, it’s best to wait in your car for help. If you get stuck on a country road or highway and you can’t see a place to get help it’s safer to stay in your vehicle until help arrives. If you walk, it can be hard for other drivers to see you and it could be a further walk to get help than you realize and you could get frostbite or hypothermia.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.