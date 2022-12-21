Experts share how to prepare your vehicle for extreme cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers have visited auto mechanic shops this week to prepare their vehicles for extreme winter weather.

With temperatures expected to fall below zero, experts from Rick’s Automotive in Springfield say there are a few things you need to do to keep your vehicles in working order.

“Of course, your oil won’t freeze, but your coolant is your big one or your window washer fluid; you want to make sure of it,” said Keith Daugherty with Rick’s automotive. “Those are the two main ones that will freeze if they don’t have the right mixture in them.”

Daugherty added that your tire treads, belts, and hoses are in working order. You could be in for a nightmare before Christmas if they’re not.

He highly recommends getting your diesel vehicles treated to avoid sludging. He also said it’s important to keep as much fuel in your vehicle as possible to avoid serious engine damage. And for those driving electric vehicles, he says to keep them inside a garage, if possible.

