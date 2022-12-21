First Alert Weather: How to prepare your home for bitterly cold temperatures

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Hardware stores across the Ozarks remain busy as many make plans before the snow and dangerous cold arrive.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for several inches of snow and wind chills dropping below 30 degrees.

“Oh, it’s definitely busier, a lot of people coming in for items you would expect,” said Nate Miller, Manager of Miller Hardware in Harrison.

Road conditions are always a concern, but power outages can be the most devastating.

“Oh, I fear the power outages more, for sure. Being retired and not having a lot of help around the house can be a scary thing,” said Bill Bruton, a Harrison resident

Hardware stores recommend ensuring your home is ready in case the power goes out.

- Insulated windows and doorways.

- Have a backup heat source through a generator or gas powered

- Wood-burning heat is the safest source

- Try only to heat small areas

- Avoid any industrial heaters not meant for indoor use.

While nobody wants to be underprepared, there are wrong ways to go about alternative heating methods.

“We’ve seen carbon monoxide poisoning where they’ve used cook stoves,” said Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery. “It’s not made for that. A cook stove is not made to heat your house. It’s meant for temporary cooking. The same thing happens with the propane bottles with the heater on top. Those are not made for indoor use.”

CLICK HERE for more interesting ways to stay warm without central heating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.