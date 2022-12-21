Missouri Department of Natural Resources searches for fuel leak in Aurora sewer system

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Aurora may finally get a little relief after they say they’ve been smelling gasoline for months.

They live around an MFA station where state investigators are digging for answers. They know there’s a gas leak but not where it is.

Charlie Lucero, who has lived in Aurora for over a decade, knows it all too well about the smell, and he says his wife has suffered.

“She literally spent two nights in the truck because she couldn’t take the smell,” Lucero says.

Lucero says it’s impacted her health.

“She’s done three times in the hospital for migraines,” he says.

Other neighbors share similar stories about the smell and the headaches they’ve experienced. The culprit, a gas leak here at a local MFA station on Lovers Lane and High Street. That leak has made its way into the sewer system. Complaints poured into the city from people who live nearby and from people at the wastewater treatment plant about the smell.

Last week, city leaders called the Missouri Department of Natural resources for help. Thursday, they figured out it was a leak. Where that gas is coming from, they don’t know. The focus is on getting those living in this area some relief from the smell by using sewer fans to help extract the fumes out of the pipes to keep vapor levels down. Soil with gasoline in it is also being removed from the area.

“It’s a great relief that they’re doing something [and] they found the problem,” Lucero says. “We didn’t know what it was.”

The residents living nearby hope relief comes soon.

