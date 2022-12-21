Mo. Gov. Parson signs executive order to prepare for winter storm, extreme cold

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday to prepare for the winter storm and extreme cold.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order on Tuesday, December 20 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Executive Order 22-09 activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local response efforts.

“Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state,” Governor Parson said in the release. “Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state.”

The release stated the order is “a precautionary measure to ensure state resources and the Missouri National Guard service members are available to protect life and property and support civilian authorities.”

Weather forecasts predict extremely cold temperatures and snow accumulation across the state starting Wednesday, December 20.

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop rapidly with wind chills as cold as -40 degrees in some areas of the state.

We issued a First Alert Action Day Thursday through Friday due to dangerously cold wind chills and accumulating snow that will impact travel.

