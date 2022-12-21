MoDOT shares plans to keep roads safe ahead of winter storm Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri road crews are preparing for Thursday as our next winter mix hits.

MoDOT knows life doesn’t slow down for snow days and says crews will hit the streets first thing Thursday morning. For Wednesday night, they are on standby and will not be pre-treating this go-around.

”My hope is that we can just plow this one off and not have to treat, Darin Hamelink the District maintenance Engineer for MoDOT, says. “That’s worked for us in the past, but if the roads do start to get slick, we will pre-treat as needed.”

Crews will work the normal 12-hour shifts until all the wintery mix is cleared. MoDOT says they want drivers to look out for those on the road.

”Some not only have front plows, but they also have belly plows and wing plows, so there can be a lot of components to a snow truck,” Hamelink says.

Keep your distance and if you have to pass, give them lots of room.

”We have drivers hit our snowplows and usually they don’t win because those snow trucks are really heavy duty,” he says.

