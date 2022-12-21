Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park

The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders...
The city of Branson is hosting National Night Out to bring neighborhoods and first responders together to build community.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.

Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area on 412 Owen Lane off of 76 Country Boulevard.

Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out of caution, the Springfield Bomb Squad responded. They deemed the shell safe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind chill could reach -20 by noon in some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life-threatening cold starts early Thursday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
church
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

Latest News

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for several inches of snow and wind...
First Alert Weather: How to prepare your home for bitterly cold temperatures
All items are made right here in the United States
SPONSORED: Made in the USA General Store
MADE IN THE USA GENERAL STORE
MADE IN THE USA GENERAL STORE
First Alert Weather: How to prepare your home for bitterly cold temperatures