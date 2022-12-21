Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.

Officers responded on Wednesday to the Lakeside Forest Wildnerness Area on 412 Owen Lane off of 76 Country Boulevard.

Investigators believe the shell is from World War I. Investigators say out of caution, the Springfield Bomb Squad responded. They deemed the shell safe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.