SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning.

Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on foot. They believe she may be wearing her coat since it is missing.

If you see Prasad, call 911 or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 417-859-3911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.