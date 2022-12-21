SILVER ADVISORY: Webster County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16)...
Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman.

Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday (December 16) morning.

Investigators say she suffers from a mental illness. Prasad is believed to be on foot. They believe she may be wearing her coat since it is missing.

If you see Prasad, call 911 or call the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 417-859-3911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind chill could reach -20 by noon in some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life-threatening cold starts early Thursday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
church
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks
The wind chill could reach -20 by noon in some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life-threatening cold starts early Thursday
Life-threatening storm hits Thursday
If you are hitting the road to go home for the holidays, then there are a few things you need...
Don’t get left out in the cold! Things you need in your car emergency kit