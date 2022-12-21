Springfield crews prepare for winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades.

Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday.

It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re urging you to get ready and shared their preparedness plans.

“Here we go. The first winter storm of the year” said Joel Alexander with City Utilities.

He says for City Utilities says it’s all hands on deck. Crews will be stationed at the company’s headquarters, ready to respond as soon as possible in the event that power is lost.

Also, like the last major freeze in 2021 backup for power and heat is ready.

“We have checked out the natural gas peak shaving unit, which we utilized for the first time two years ago. It’s functioning, ready to go, and filled up. If we need to put it into action, we’ll do that as well,” he said.

Michelle Grand with Community Partnership of the Ozarks says teams are ready to help anyone in need. This includes expanding shelter space and technology that will be used during the winter weather event.

“We have an app called Shelter SGF that you can download. It gives daily updates about shelter access for individuals as well as daytime access to meal provisions and rides to those shelters,” she said.

Those without internet access can dial 211.

“If you find that you have challenges and you’re not sure where to turn there’s an expansive list of opportunities and community organizations that are there,” said Springfield Fire Department Chief David Pennington.

The Director of Springfield-Greene County Emergency Management Center said, “It’s not just any winter storm it’s a historic cold storm coming through.”

