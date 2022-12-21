Townsend earns AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball during an NFL football game against...
Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend (5) punts the ball during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second time this season, Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was honored with a league-wide honor. After being named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September, Townsend was selected as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Week 15.

Townsend had a long punt of 57 yards and had two punts downed inside the 20-yard line in Kansas City’s overtime victory against the Houston Texans.

In overtime, Townsend pinned the Texans at their own 13-yard line after the Chiefs offense stalled out near midfield. Two plays -- a strip sack, fumble recovery and Jerick McKinnon rushing touchdown -- later, the Chiefs had won the AFC West for the seventh year in a row.

Townsend ranks second among qualified punters in average punt distance with 51.8 yards per punt. He also leads the NFL in net average distance at 46.5 yards.

He’s done that on a smaller sample size, ranking 30th in total attempts because of the Chiefs’ No. 1 ranked offense.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wind chill could reach -20 by noon in some areas.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life-threatening cold starts early Thursday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City after the death of a maintenance employee this summer
church
Vandals hit church in Clever, Mo.

Latest News

O-Zone: Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest discusses signing with Missouri State football
O-Zone: Reeds Spring's Caden Wiest signs with Missouri State Football
O-Zone: Sparta 57, Catholic 42
Kickapoo Ozark
O-Zone: Kickapoo 61, Ozark 32
O-Zone: Nixa 70, Central 59
O-Zone: Nixa 70, Central 59