The treat of a flash freeze and black ice

Flash freeze
Flash freeze(MGN)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flash freeze happens when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing. On Thursday, the Ozarks is expecting a significant temperature drop in the morning hours and potential drizzle which could result in black ice.

Flash freezing makes roadways slick and very difficult to stop your vehicle on. It can also be patchy and difficult to predict. Black ice commonly forms on elevated areas like bridges and overpasses or hills where wind is not able to dry up precipitation before the air temperature drops below freezing.

It’s recommended that you:

- Drive slow and allow yourself extra time if the snow is coming down in your area. Also, leave space between yourself and others.

- Avoid the use of cruise control. Your wheels will keep turning if you start to slide and can overcrowd the snow plows; give them the space they need.

- Make sure you remove all ice and snow from your car before you hit the road.

- Keep an emergency kit in your car!

- Plan extra time for travel and driving cautiously.

