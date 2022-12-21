Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo.

(Live 5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers are needed for a planned temporary warming center in Camdenton this week.

According to the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the shelter would be open at Community Christian Church, 1064 N. Business Route 5, from Thursday, December 22nd, until Sunday, December 25th. Male and female volunteers are needed to oversee the shelter.

If you can help, you’re asked to call Sam Hensley at the Camden County Emergency Management Agency at 573-346-7108.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

