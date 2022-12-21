Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers are needed for a planned temporary warming center in Camdenton this week.

According to the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the shelter would be open at Community Christian Church, 1064 N. Business Route 5, from Thursday, December 22nd, until Sunday, December 25th. Male and female volunteers are needed to oversee the shelter.

If you can help, you’re asked to call Sam Hensley at the Camden County Emergency Management Agency at 573-346-7108.

