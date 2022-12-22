Border Patrol agent arrested, charged in road rage incident

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. (Source: KGNS)
By KGNS Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) – A Border Patrol agent was arrested and charged following a road rage incident in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

The Laredo Police Department said Roman Rodriguez, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rodriguez was off duty at the time of the road rage incident on I-35 in Laredo, officials said.

Scene footage showed more than 10 police units responding in the area, surrounding a white pick-up truck. Border Patrol units also arrived at the scene.

Police did not detail what led to the incident but said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subzero temperatures and a strong northwest wind will lead to dangerous wind chills tonight &...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic front crashing through the Ozarks
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Graphics
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground

Latest News

Snow Plow drivers are ready to hit the road when snow falls.
Despite the winter weather, drivers hit the road for holiday travel in the Ozarks
Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles.
First Alert Weather: Snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area
Tow truck drivers stay busy around the Springfield area
First Alert Weather: Road crews will clear roads, bridges through the night around Lake of the Ozarks
The Sedgwick County Zoo says its 5-week-old chimpanzee, Kucheza, has died.
5-week-old chimpanzee dies at zoo; mother holding baby after death, officials say