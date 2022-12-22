Despite the winter weather, drivers hit the road for holiday travel in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the snow and cold temps, many drivers are just trying to make it home for the holidays.

Andrew Austin drives a tractor-trailer. He decided to fuel up in Springfield. He says the roads aren’t great, but many drivers are worse.

“Cars are terrible,” Austin says. “They need to slow down and watch what they’re doing. And not swerve in front of you and slam on the breaks. So that’s the big thing.”

Jeff Henderson is another truck driver who is trying to make it home too.

“I’m going to Chicago, and we got a blizzard, too,” he says. “So it’s going to be all messed up on the way home.”

The roads could get worse. The city of Springfield says it’s actually too cold for their treatments to work.

“To apply additional material right now,” Kirk Guranas, the Assistant Director of Springfield Public Works, says. “it just doesn’t work very well. It’s three degrees. The material works well until it gets to about 20, then when it gets below 20-- it had a difficult time melting the ice and snow.”

Their entire fleet of snow plows is not hitting the streets tonight because there’s not much they can do... though they will have about 15 out scraping and salting. The salt is used just for traction, something those passing through will need.

