Doctors warn of cold weather injuries

By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous.

“Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”

He says it only takes a matter of minutes of exposure to the elements for those injuries to set in. The most common is frostbite.

He said, “Frostbite is a skin manifestation, secondary to local tissue damage of exposed skin structures.”

Dr. Beam says recognizing the signs is easy.

“Pale, dry skin, numbness to the affected areas. Usually, it involves areas of exposure like your nose ears, fingertips, toes, that sort of thing,” he explained.

He says though it may seem minor frostbite can lead to permanent tissue damage and even amputation.

But even more dangerous hypothermia.

“Hypothermia is a decrease in your core body temperature,” explained Dr. Beam.

The symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, and stiff muscles. Dr. Beam says that hypothermia could create lasting physical complications and even death.

But there are steps you can take to stay safe.

“It all comes down to being weather aware. If you can stay inside. Limit your time outside,” he said. If you do have to go outside make sure you have plenty of layers on. If you’re going to be outside for a prolonged period of time make sure that you have somebody else with you.”

