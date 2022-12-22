First Alert Weather: Heavy snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles.

A couple of inches of snow fell on the area. The snowfall covered roads across the area. Up to four inches of snow is possible as the system moves through the area Thursday afternoon.

Blustery winds could lead to dangerous wind chills for the area heading into Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

