Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville

Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) and UNC Asheville guard Trent Stephney (0) fight for a...
Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) and UNC Asheville guard Trent Stephney (0) fight for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Graham scored a season-high 16 points and No. 10 Arkansas breezed past UNC Asheville 85-51 on Wednesday night.

Graham, who hadn’t played more than 11 minutes in a game this season, logged 19 minutes and shot 8 of 10 from the field as the Razorbacks (11-1) shot 53.3% overall.

Arkansas was missing standout freshman Nick Smith Jr. The team announced before the game the 6-foot-5 guard, who’s projected as an NBA lottery pick, would be out indefinitely with a right knee injury.

Taijon Jones led UNC Asheville (8-5) with 14 points and Jamon Battle scored 10.

The Razorbacks led by as many as 25 points in the first half behind 63% shooting. Graham and Ricky Council, who finished with 12 points, had both reached double-digit scoring totals by halftime.

No Arkansas player logged more than 28 minutes as coach Eric Musselman played half his bench for a bulk of the final 30 minutes. Freshmen Anthony Black and Joseph Pinion had 10 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas hasn’t needed Smith through most of its nonconference schedule, but his injury could be a big factor for the Razorbacks when they begin Southeastern Conference play after Christmas.

UP NEXT

UNC Asheville: Hosts Radford to start the Big South season on Dec. 29.

Arkansas: At LSU to open SEC play on Dec. 28.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Readings will fall to near zero by the evening commute
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life-threatening cold and snow Thursday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Professionals recommend ways to prevent frozen pipes during subzero temperatures
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks

Latest News

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) drives around Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) in the second...
Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury
O-Zone: Glendale's Cole Feuerbacher signs with Missouri State football
O-Zone: West Plains WR/S Heston Miller signs with MSU
O-Zone: West Plains WR/S Heston Miller signs with MSU
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears win over Little Rock
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears win over Little Rock