Hidden dangers of Christmas decorations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When gathering with friends and family the last thing most people think about is the danger of a rogue Christmas tree ornament but last year, nearly 12,000 people went to the emergency room due to injuries from holiday decorations; that’s according to safehome.org.

Over the last five years, injuries have only become more common. Between 2017 and 2021, the number of people injured by Christmas tree lights increased by 115%.

Tree stand injuries increased by 26%.

A survey found that children were the most likely to be injured by holiday decorations but that people aged 70 or older made up the largest share of emergency room visits.

In terms of injuries, cuts and fractures were the most common.

If you find yourself needing medical attention, both Mercy and Cox Health have urgent care centers that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Mercy’s hours will be limited but both hospital systems will have their emergency rooms open.

Here are a few reminders to avoid injuries over the holiday weekend:

- Don’t use knives to open Christmas gifts

- Keep breakable ornaments away from infants

- Keep fire away from Christmas Trees

