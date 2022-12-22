Missouri, Wake Forest conclude season in Gasparilla Bowl

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, runs past Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., right,...
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, left, runs past Arkansas linebacker Chris Paul Jr., right, during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Columbia, Mo.((AP Photo/L.G. Patterson))
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA (AP) - A win in its last game of the regular season helped Missouri become bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record. On Friday, the Tigers will take on Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Here’s more info on the matchup:

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Missouri (6-6), Dec. 23, 5:30 p.m. CST (ESPN)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Wake Forest by 1 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Missouri is looking for its first bowl win since the Gary Pinkel-coached Tigers beat Minnesota in the 2014 Capital One Bowl. The Tigers have lost three in a row since, including a 24-22 loss to Army in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl in coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first bowl appearance at the school. Wake Forest looks to rebound after losing four of its final five regular-season games. Seven of the Demon Deacons’ 17 bowl appearances have come in the last seven years under coach Dave Clawson.

KEY MATCHUP

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman against the Missouri defense. Hartman has 107 career touchdown passes and needs one more to break a tie with Clemson’s Tajh Boyd (2010-13) for most in Atlantic Coast Conference history. He also need 313 yards passing to join North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (13,484, 2000-03) as the only quarterbacks in ACC history to reach 13,000 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wake Forest: LB Ryan Smenda Jr. had 106 tackles in 11 games this year. His 344 career tackles are the 14th most in the ACC since 2005.

Missouri: QB Brady Cook completed 218 of 334 passes for 2,509 yards. He has 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Wake Forest is averaging 36.8 points. It’s the only program in the ACC to average at least 30 in each of the last six seasons.

Missouri’s defense is allowing an average of 25 points. WR Dominic Lovett, who led Missouri with 56 receptions and 846 yards, won’t play after entering the transfer portal. DEs Isaiah McGuire and DJ Coleman and S Martez Manuel all opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL draft.

Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry has a school-best 28 career TD receptions. He is one away from tying for fourth-most in ACC history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures Friday morning will drop well below zero.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal Cold Tonight and Friday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Graphics
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground

Latest News

AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC...
Seven Chiefs selected for Pro Bowl in 2023
FILE -NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers questions from reporters at a press conference...
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’ headed to YouTube beginning next season
Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson (20) and UNC Asheville guard Trent Stephney (0) fight for a...
Graham, No. 10 Arkansas breeze past UNC Asheville
Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) drives around Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12) in the second...
Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury