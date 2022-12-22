NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snow has led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.

Snowfall began around 9 a.m. in the Springfield area. It covered the roads, making travel slick for drivers by noon. The snowfall should last into the afternoon.

The gusty winds will blow into Friday. Wind gusts could lead to wind chills of negative 30 degrees through Thursday and into Friday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some locations could see a wind chill of -20!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Arctic front crashing through the Ozarks
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Graphics
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving several tractor-trailers closes eastbound lanes of I-44 in Crawford County, Mo.
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl
Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles.
First Alert Weather: Heavy snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area
Heavy snow falls on the Lake of the Ozarks area