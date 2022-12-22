NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snow has led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.

Snowfall began around 9 a.m. in the Springfield area. It covered the roads, making travel slick for drivers by noon. The snowfall should last into the afternoon.

The gusty winds will blow into Friday. Wind gusts could lead to wind chills of negative 30 degrees through Thursday and into Friday.

