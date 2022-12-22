Police identify man found dead inside burning Monett, Mo., home

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a man found dead inside a burning home in Monett.

Firefighters responded to the home at 408 2nd Street on November 29. Firefighters found James Creekmore, 47, of Monett. Investigators say he died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators say they did collect DNA for analysis at the crime lab. However, they say they have closed the criminal part of the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

