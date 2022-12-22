Seven Chiefs selected for Pro Bowl in 2023

AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC...
AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While Chiefs Kingdom is hoping they will be unavailable for the 2023 Pro Bowl, seven Kansas City Chiefs were named to the AFC’s team on Thursday.

Headlining the list of participants for Kansas City is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who earned a Pro Bowl nod for the fifth season, extending his streak that dates back to his first season as a starter in the NFL. Along with Mahomes is his favorite pass-catching target, Travis Kelce, who was named to his eighth-consecutive Pro Bowl.

Mahomes is fast approaching his second 5,000-yard passing season, while Kelce recently surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the seventh straight season.

Those two Chiefs stars are joined by three offensive linemen, as left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., left guard Joe Thuney and center Creed Humphrey were each honored as Pro-Bowlers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was the lone member of the Chiefs defense to be selected, while punter Tommy Townsend was named to the team during the same week he took home AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

“I’m happy for all the guys that make it,” head coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “It’s a small fraternity that we’re all in and so, if your peers and the public end up picking you for a spot like that, that’s quite an honor so enjoy that. On the other hand, we’ve got the rest of the season that we’ve got to take care of. And I think all those guys would say the same thing but what an honor. It’s a great honor.”

Kansas City also had six alternates with offensive guard Trey Smith, defensive end Frank Clark, inside linebacker Nick Bolton, kick return specialist Isiah Pacheco, fullback Michael Burton and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed being listed.

The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

