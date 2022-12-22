Springfield Public Works prepares for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Snow plow drivers are ready to roll out as soon as snow accumulates on the roads.

Crews started pretreating the routes with salt Wednesday night. 31 trucks will be out Thursday, clearing more than 600 miles of roadways. Each truck is loaded with 9-10 tons of pretreated salt so the roads can be cleared of ice and snow when temperatures reach below zero.

“Our salt is prewet with a deicing agent which allows it to work at a much lower temperature than just salt would,” said Superintendent of Streets Colten Harris.

It takes a lot to clear the roads of snow and ice. Before the drivers head on their routes, they will inspect the truck and make sure everything is set and safe. Once the trucks are loaded with salt, drivers will take to their routes. The truck dispenses the salt from the back of the truck and uses a computer system to ensure an even distribution of salt on the roads.

“Our computer system operates the volume of salt that we’re putting down, and it gives us all of our data as far as how many lane miles, how many pounds of salt we put down,” said driver Mark Lawrence. “But this is the brains of our system for dispersing salt onto the road. This year we’re running 300 pounds of salt per lane mile.”

If you have to get out on the roads and you see one of these trucks on the road, make sure to give them plenty of space. These trucks must drive slowly, so they don’t slide off the road. Let’s keep everyone safe as we get through the storm.

To see the City of Springfield Snow routes, CLICK HERE.

