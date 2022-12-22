Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Warm up with this bread bow recipe.

Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl

Ingredients:

1 large round bread loaf

1 wheel double crème brie

½ cup canned cranberries or other red fruit preserve

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut off the top half of the bread loaf. Place the wheel of brie on the bottom half and use it as a template to cut a space into the bottom loaf large enough to fit the brie. Ensure to keep the bottom of the loaf intact to contain the melting cheese. Remove the cut-out part of the bread and fit the brie into a loaf. Spread preserves over the top of the brie, and cover the bottom half of the loaf with the top half. Tear removed inner pieces of bread into bite-sized pieces and place around the bread loaf on greased baking sheet. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-30 minutes or until the bread is crusty and the cheese is melty. Remove from oven and place on a serving tray.

Remove the top of the loaf and place it on the side to eat the melty cheese. The recipe serves 8-10.

