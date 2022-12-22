Timely Christmas gifts at Springfield shelter help homeless prepare for bitterly cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s daytime homeless shelter located next to the police department had a Christmas event with food and gifts on Wednesday.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time considering the gifts included supplies and items useful in cold weather.

Starting on Thursday the Ozarks is expecting a nasty artic blast of snow and blustery winds that will send wind chills well-below-zero, a potentially fatal situation for people who live on the streets.

But at the Veterans Coming Home Center (run by the New Life Evangelistic Center) around 200 homeless people not only got a holiday meal but also had access to tables full of gifts that included hand warmers, hats, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags and other cold weather related supplies and apparel that will come in quite handy.

“It’s wonderful,” said Kimberly Belt, who’s been homeless since April. Sitting in her wheelchair in the warmth of the Veterans Coming Home Center, she called the daytime shelter and the extra articles of warm apparel a blessing.

“There are two of us sleeping in a van at night so any covers we get, we use all of ‘em,” Belt said. “With it getting really cold we’re going to try and stay in the van and see how bad it gets. We’ll have to use a little extra gas which is expensive. And I am nervous.”

But for some the extra clothing is not enough.

“I have Stage 3 COPD and am supposed to be on oxygen every night,” explained Bobby Griffin, who’s been homeless since September. “The cold is the worst time for my breathing. I went to the hospital four times in a week.”

Fortunately, Griffin has found an overnight shelter where he can be set up with oxygen.

“I have a wife and she has kidney problems and I was wondering where we were gonna go,” he said. “But I found a church that’s an overnight cold shelter and they’re going to help me get my oxygen plugged-in over there.”

Christy Stiles, who’s been homeless for five years, says she’ll stay outdoors underneath a tarp with her new sleeping bag rather than go to a shelter.

“I don’t go to cold shelters,” she said. “They’re too overcrowded and there’s other people who need it more than I do. There are people in their 60′s and 70′s who should be in those shelters. I’ve got a stove. Some people ain’t got that luxury.”

Gina Tindle, whose been homeless since May, is not looking forward to dealing with the cold but was more concerned about taking care of her wheelchair-bound brother.

“It’s going to be terrible,” she said of the expected below-zero wind chills. “But my brother’s in a homeless shelter now. So he’s staying warm and I’m going to try and stay warm myself.”

The Veterans Coming Home Center is not a 24-hour facility but a drop-in center that’s open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

“We made a promise to the city of Springfield that we’d just be a day center-only when we first opened,” said Chris Rice, the Team Leader at New Life Evangelistic Center. “We do our best to make sure everybody gets fed and we have free clothing as well as phones, computers, laundry and showers. But I am concerned about the people who are sleeping outside and hope they go to one of the several overnight cold weather shelters that will be open. We’ve also committed to providing bus tickets so people can ride a bus rather than walk (to get to the overnight shelters).”

Pam Long, a volunteer who helped organize Wednesday’s event, knows how valuable the donated gifts will be.

“Those people might not survive if they didn’t have these things,” she pointed out. “I used to do mission trips overseas until I had a bad health problem. But I realized that I could do the same thing at the Vet Center and actually I’ve gotten more out of this than going to the foreign countries. These people don’t think enough of themselves to ask for things but I just love trying to build them up. However, this weather is going to be horrible When it’s been cold like this I lay awake at night and prayed for them because they’re all really good people.”

“It brings me so much joy to see people haven’t give up on us,” Stiles added. “And it’s so wonderful to see that they still care.”

“This time of year it’s really hard for homeless people who have no family,” Griffin noted as he looked around the room. “But this is our family right here.”

