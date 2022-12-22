TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has closed eastbound traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.
MoDOT estimates reopening the road before 1 p.m.
