TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-44 in Lawrence County

STOTTS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A crash has closed eastbound traffic on I-44 in Lawrence County.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 40 past the Stotts City exit. The crash blocked both eastbound lanes of traffic. The crash backed up traffic.

MoDOT estimates reopening the road before 1 p.m.

