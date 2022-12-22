TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving several tractor-trailers closes eastbound lanes of I-44 in Crawford County, Mo.

Courtesy: MoDOT
Courtesy: MoDOT(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers has closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County.

The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba.

MoDOT is routing traffic near Route ZZ. Crews say it could be close to 2 p.m. before lanes are reopened.

Some locations could see a wind chill of -20!
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SLIDESHOW: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast Radar maps hour-by-hour snowfall
The Branson Police Department is investigating an artillery shell found in a wilderness area.
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park; 1 arrested

Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl
Heavy snowfall around the midday hours on Thursday at Lake of the Ozarks led to traffic troubles.
