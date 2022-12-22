TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving several tractor-trailers closes eastbound lanes of I-44 in Crawford County, Mo.

CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers has closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County.

The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba.

MoDOT is routing traffic near Route ZZ. Crews say it could be close to 2 p.m. before lanes are reopened.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.