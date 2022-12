STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving tractor-trailers has closed eastbound I-44 in Laclede County.

The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. Crews estimate it could take up to six hours to clear the crash.

Watch for detours in that area.

