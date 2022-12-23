Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.

However, as of 7:56 p.m., Mel Coleman, CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said his company, along with many other utilities, will discontinue asking for electric curtailment as the alert was lowered to Level 0.

The alert was in response to colder temperatures resulting in higher electric usage.

Despite the move, NAEC is asking you to limit unnecessary electricity usage until the extreme cold temperatures pass.

