Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to...
On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.(Gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.

However, as of 7:56 p.m., Mel Coleman, CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said his company, along with many other utilities, will discontinue asking for electric curtailment as the alert was lowered to Level 0.

The alert was in response to colder temperatures resulting in higher electric usage.

Despite the move, NAEC is asking you to limit unnecessary electricity usage until the extreme cold temperatures pass.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Saturday's high temperatures should top out around 20 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny but Cold Christmas Weekend
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Courtesy: MoDOT
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis

Latest News

Saturday's high temperatures should top out around 20 degrees.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny but Cold Christmas Weekend
Martha Bird's Letter to Santa was part of a newsletter put together by the senior assisted...
99-year-old Hermitage, Mo. woman: All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce
99 year-old Hermitage, Mo. woman: All I want for Christmas is Travis Kelce
Battlefield mall Christmas shoppers
Shoppers brave hazardous driving conditions to grab those last minute Christmas gifts