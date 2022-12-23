Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
The Nixa Boys basketball team is riding the momentum of last year’s final four appearance into this season. The Eagles started the season 8-0. One similarity from last year’s team is senior standout Kael Combs.
Dec. 22, 2022
Combs knows he was young when he first picked up a basketball.
“(I was) three or four years old I would say,” said the Nixa senior.
Combs played varsity as a freshman for Nixa, keeping his focus on the court.
