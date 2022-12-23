Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Boys basketball team is riding the momentum of last year’s final four appearance into this season.

The Eagles started the season 8-0. One similarity from last year’s team is senior standout Kael Combs.

Combs knows he was young when he first picked up a basketball.

“(I was) three or four years old I would say,” said the Nixa senior.

Combs played varsity as a freshman for Nixa, keeping his focus on the court.

