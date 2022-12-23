Brown scores 31, Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois

Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) heads to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends...
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston (4) heads to the basket as Illinois' Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night.

Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.

Terrence Shannon Jr scored 21 points and Matthew Mayer added 16, but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1), which scored 32 points off 16 Illinois turnovers while the Illini managed 10 points off 10 Tigers turnovers.

Missouri scored the first six points. Illinois recovered to take a 12-10 lead, but that was the last lead of the night for the Illini.

Missouri then outscored Illinois 41-15 for the remainder of the first half, including 15-0 and 10-0 runs.

Missouri opened up its largest lead of the night when Hodge hit a layup to put the Tigers up 76-41 with 12:14 remaining in the second half.

PACKED HOUSE

The announced attendance of 18,452 is the first sellout in this matchup in St. Louis since 2017. The teams faced each other in Columbia, Missouri in 2020 without fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini continue to struggle to find offense, with the returning players on Brad Underwood’s squad accounting for just 13.9% of Illinois’ scoring last season.

Missouri: The Tigers finished non-conference play with an 11-1 record under first-year coach Dennis Gates, with their only loss coming to No. 4 Kansas on Dec. 10.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Bethune-Cookman next Thursday in its last non-conference game before resuming Big Ten play.

Missouri: Hosts No. 19 Kentucky on Wednesday to open SEC play.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temperatures Friday morning will drop well below zero.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brutal Cold Tonight and Friday
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard school
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Heavy snow led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
Playground
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground

Latest News

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett, left, catches a 79-yard pass for a touchdown as Abilene...
Georgia adds ex-Mizzou WR Lovett from portal
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
O-Zone: Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
AFC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), of the Kansas City Chiefs, throws a pass against the NFC...
Seven Chiefs selected for Pro Bowl in 2023