Carbon monoxide poisoning concerns in subfreezing temperatures

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With subfreezing temperatures in Arkansas leading to people cranking up their heaters, concerns over carbon monoxide poisoning are stronger than ever.

Little Rock Fire Chief Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said the gas can be very dangerous to human bodies, content partner KARK reported.

“It’s odorless, colorless, very poisonous to humans when we inhale it,” he said.

Lear-Sadowski explained symptoms would be like that of the flu, such as lightheadedness or dizziness. He added making sure your carbon monoxide detector works properly can save you a lot of trouble.

You can find more information on how to make sure you prevent carbon monoxide poisoning by visiting KARK’s website.

