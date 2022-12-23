CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who claimed to be a Greene County sheriff’s deputy.

The incident happened December 10 at the Kum & Go in the 3400 block of West Kearney near West Bypass. Security cameras show a man entering the convenience store just before 2 a.m. He complains to the overnight clerk about the freezer location at the back of the store near the restrooms.

Investigators say the employee got suspicious after the man kept asking questions. He then tells the clerk, “I’m actually a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy.” The employee asks for his badge number and writes the man’s response. Greene County deputy Paige Rippee says the number doesn’t match anyone at the sheriff’s office.

Detectives are investigating this as a case of impersonating a law enforcement officer. Surveillance video shows the man buying a pack of soda and leaving. The clerk described him as about 5′7″ tall, with reddish-brown hair and a trimmed beard. He was wearing glasses and a wedding ring. Security cameras at the Kum & Go show the man arrive and leave in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

If you recognize the man or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

